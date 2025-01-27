DLF's Ultra-Luxury Homes Surge: A Billion-Dollar Real Estate Vision

In a remarkable sales achievement, real estate mogul DLF has announced its intention to target Rs 23,000 crore revenue from 247 units of its ultra-luxury project 'The Dahlias' in Gurugram. The company has already generated Rs 11,816 crore from selling 173 out of 420 units in the development.

'The Dahlias,' located at DLF phase 5, represents the company's second super-luxury venture in Gurugram, following 'The Camellias.' Boasting apartments with a minimum size of 10,300 square feet, the project exemplifies the increased post-pandemic demand for luxury homes among the super-rich in India.

DLF plans to invest Rs 8,000 crore over the next 4-5 years in the construction of this project. The company's financial results show a 61% rise in consolidated profit to Rs 1,058.73 crore for the quarter ending December, driven by the success of 'The Dahlias.'

(With inputs from agencies.)