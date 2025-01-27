EU Begins Sanctions Easing After Assad's Fall in Syria

The European Union is set to ease certain sanctions against Syria, a significant step towards stabilizing the country after President Bashar al-Assad's recent ouster. The announcement, made by France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, came during an EU meeting in Brussels.

As part of this move, sanctions applied to Syria's energy, transport sectors, and financial institutions will be suspended. This decision aligns with efforts to revive the shattered economy and society left after a 13-year civil war, which saw Syria's infrastructure devastated and its population plunged into poverty.

Barrot also revealed plans to sanction Iranian officials responsible for detaining French citizens in Iran, highlighting ongoing geopolitical tensions. The move reflects EU's strategic shifts in response to evolving Middle Eastern dynamics.

