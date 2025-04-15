Meloni's Mission: Bridging the Gap between Washington and Brussels

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is set to meet President Donald Trump at the White House, seeking to alleviate tensions regarding U.S. tariffs on European goods. Meloni's visit could establish her as a bridge between Washington and Brussels.

Walking a fine line, Meloni faces the challenge of balancing her ideological alignment with President Trump and her loyalty to European allies who oppose the tariff hikes. Domestically, she confronts the need to protect Italy's lucrative export market while defending the interests of the EU as a whole.

The European Commission has supported Meloni's visit, despite concerns from French officials about potential EU fragmentation. With Trump's suspension of most global tariffs, Meloni aims to create a conducive atmosphere for achieving a 'zero-for-zero' industrial tariff agreement, strengthening her position in transatlantic diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)