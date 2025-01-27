Left Menu

The Jeju Air Tragedy: Duck Remains and Black Box Mysteries

A preliminary report reveals that both engines of the Jeju Air plane that crashed last month contained duck remains. The crash, South Korea's deadliest air disaster, remains unexplained as authorities piece together the events leading up to the mishap, while investigating potential bird strike incidents involving migratory ducks.

Updated: 27-01-2025 14:53 IST
A preliminary report on the Jeju Air plane crash discloses that both engines contained remains of migratory ducks, marking an unusual aspect of South Korea's deadliest air disaster. However, authorities have yet to identify the precise cause as they continue to analyze the series of events leading to the landing mishap.

The report, issued by South Korean authorities, indicates that DNA from Baikal Teals, a migratory duck species, was found in both Boeing 737-800 engines. Experts acknowledge that air accidents often result from multiple factors combined, pointing to the need for comprehensive investigation.

The crash occurred when the Jeju Air flight overshot the runway during an emergency landing, resulting in a catastrophic collision with an embankment that housed navigation equipment. The investigation now focuses on dismantling engines, examining in-flight data, and assessing evidence of a bird strike to uncover the official cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

