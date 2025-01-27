Left Menu

Oil Giant's Profit Plummets Despite Record Sales

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) reported a significant 64% drop in net profit for the December quarter of FY25, largely due to inventory and foreign exchange losses. Despite surging fuel sales, the company's earnings fell sharply compared to the same period last year, but improved from the previous quarter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:22 IST
Oil Giant's Profit Plummets Despite Record Sales
oilfields Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Oil Corporation, the leading oil firm in India, has announced a drastic 64% plunge in its net profit for the December quarter of fiscal year 2025, primarily due to inventory and currency exchange losses.

Net profit dropped to Rs 2,873.53 crore, a significant decrease from Rs 8,063.69 crore recorded in the same quarter last year, as detailed in the company's stock exchange filing. However, profits have improved compared to the previous quarter.

Despite achieving record fuel sales, the company faced challenges such as reduced refining margins and decreased product cracks, contributing to its financial downturn in Q3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025