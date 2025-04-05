Left Menu

India's First Vertical Lift Railway Bridge: A New Era for Connectivity

The Pamban Bridge marks a historic milestone in Indian railways as the first vertical lift bridge in seawater, seamlessly connecting the Indian mainland to Rameswaram Island. Prime Minister Modi is set to inaugurate it, a testament to engineering excellence and Tamil heritage, with an estimated cost of Rs 535 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 15:58 IST
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is on the cusp of a significant engineering milestone with the inauguration of the New Pamban Bridge, the first vertical lift bridge to be built in seawater. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw hailed it as one of the most significant bridges in Indian railway history.

Scheduled for opening by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 6, the bridge underscores its contribution to Tamil heritage and the ingenuity of modern engineering. The state-of-the-art bridge, costing an estimated Rs 535 crore, replaces the old century-old structure compromised by corrosion.

Designed to improve connectivity, the bridge links the mainland to Rameswaram, one of the sacred Char Dham sites. Built by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, the 2.5 km span is a symbol of progress, set to accommodate faster trains and heavier traffic, securing a pivotal role in the nation's infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

