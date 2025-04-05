Yogi Adityanath Vows Poverty Eradication and Progress for Uttar Pradesh

In a bold declaration during his visit to Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a sweeping pledge to eliminate poverty in the state within the next three years, aiming to position it as India's top state.

He further underscored his administration's dedication to poverty eradication and infrastructure enhancement, noting the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill to curb illegal land occupation and repurpose government properties for public benefit.

The Chief Minister inaugurated 629 development projects costing Rs 654 crore, including the Rohin Barrage, which promises agricultural benefits for thousands of farmers. Underlining the state's economic ascendancy to India's second-largest economy, Adityanath highlighted improved health, education, and safety measures, mentioning various government initiatives promoting youth entrepreneurship and welfare without discrimination.

