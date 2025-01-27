Left Menu

Star Air Soars Towards MRO Ventures and Network Expansion

Star Air, a regional carrier, plans to enter the aircraft MRO business via a joint venture, targeting expansion of its fleet to 14 aircraft and a network of over 100 flights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 18:18 IST
Star Air, a regional airline based in Bangalore, announced on Monday its plans to venture into the aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) business through a joint venture. This move targets the regional and business jets fleet, marking a significant step in the company's growth strategy.

Celebrating six years in operation, Star Air aims to expand its fleet to 14 aircraft by March and broaden its network to over 100 flights. The airline, established by the Sanjay Ghodawat Group, currently operates 44 flights daily to 23 destinations with its nine Embraer aircraft.

The proposed MRO facility, currently in the site selection phase, will operate under a subsidiary engineering company. It aims to support maintenance dedicated to regional aircraft and business jets. CEO Simran Singh Tiwana emphasized growth and expansion as central to the carrier's upcoming strategy, including additional destinations under the UDAN scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

