Emami Ltd Reports Robust Q3 Profit as Strategic Moves Pay Off

Emami Ltd experienced a 7.03% rise in Q3 profits to Rs 278.98 crore. Despite macroeconomic challenges, the company achieved healthy volume growth, especially in rural areas. Revenue grew by 5.33% and EBITDA increased by 8%. The board declared a second interim dividend, pushing payouts to 800% for FY25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 18:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Emami Ltd reported a significant profit rise of 7.03% in its third fiscal quarter, amounting to Rs 278.98 crore. This growth, as revealed in a company filing, comes amidst healthy volume increases in its core business sectors.

The FMCG giant also noted a revenue increase of 5.33% to Rs 1,049.48 crore, up from Rs 996.32 crore a year prior. The firm credited profit-led growth and improved margins, reporting an EBITDA increase of 8% to Rs 339 crore, reflecting its strong market positioning amidst rising food inflation.

Despite urban challenges, robust rural demand contributed to these figures. Emami declared a second interim dividend of 400%, culminating in an 800% payout for FY25. The company's shares concluded the day at Rs 534 on BSE, a notable reduction from their previous closing price.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

