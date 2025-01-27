Emami Ltd Reports Robust Q3 Profit as Strategic Moves Pay Off

Emami Ltd reported a significant profit rise of 7.03% in its third fiscal quarter, amounting to Rs 278.98 crore. This growth, as revealed in a company filing, comes amidst healthy volume increases in its core business sectors.

The FMCG giant also noted a revenue increase of 5.33% to Rs 1,049.48 crore, up from Rs 996.32 crore a year prior. The firm credited profit-led growth and improved margins, reporting an EBITDA increase of 8% to Rs 339 crore, reflecting its strong market positioning amidst rising food inflation.

Despite urban challenges, robust rural demand contributed to these figures. Emami declared a second interim dividend of 400%, culminating in an 800% payout for FY25. The company's shares concluded the day at Rs 534 on BSE, a notable reduction from their previous closing price.

(With inputs from agencies.)