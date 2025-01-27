Global Film Fest Marks AAFT's Milestone: 122 Editions Strong

PNN Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 27: The Asian Academy of Film & Television (AAFT) has celebrated yet another milestone by hosting the 122nd edition of its Festival of Short Digital Films. The event, held at the prestigious Marwah Studios in Noida, further cemented AAFT's reputation as a leader in nurturing creative talents and innovative storytelling.

The festival was inaugurated by an illustrious panel of dignitaries, including H.E. Jason Hall, High Commissioner of Jamaica to India, and Janice Darbari, Consul General of Montenegro. Other notable attendees included senior lawyer Navin K Jaggi, celebrated actress Joyshree Arora, former government official Sujaya Krishnan, former Doordarshan executive Shahnaz Zusufzai, acclaimed director Sanjay Khanduri, and branding expert Nishant Katyal. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Founder of AAFT, expressed his pride, stating, "This festival is a unique platform for thousands of directors and technicians from over a hundred countries, reinforcing AAFT's commitment to global creative collaboration."

A diverse audience from India and beyond gathered to witness this significant event. The festival featured groundbreaking films, highlighting themes like Artificial Intelligence, and emphasized the evolving landscape of digital filmmaking. In a gesture of appreciation, dignitaries were awarded life memberships in AAFT's International Film and Television Club.

AAFT and Marwah Studios continue to be at the forefront of innovation and excellence in media and entertainment, with their achievements being celebrated both in India and internationally.

