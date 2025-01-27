Left Menu

Real Estate Giant DLF Eyes Record Revenue from 'The Dahlias'

Realty major DLF has successfully sold 173 units of its ultra-luxury project 'The Dahlias' in Gurugram for Rs 11,816 crore. Buoyed by this success, the company is aiming for at least Rs 23,000 crore revenue from the remaining units, with strong demand from affluent buyers and NRIs.

Updated: 27-01-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 18:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Real estate major DLF is setting its sights on record revenue from its ultra-luxury project 'The Dahlias' in Gurugram. Having already achieved strong sales of 173 units for Rs 11,816 crore, the company now aims for at least Rs 23,000 crore from the remaining units due to robust demand from affluent homebuyers.

'The Dahlias', launched in October at DLF phase 5, comprises 420 opulent apartments and penthouses, marking DLF's second high-end offering after the acclaimed 'The Camellias'. The minimum apartment size is an expansive 10,300 square feet, and over 40% of the 173 sold units were acquired by existing DLF customers, with notable interest from NRIs as well.

Despite the significant milestone, the company is strategizing for future sales in phases. DLF is investing heavily in the project, aiming to capitalize on the burgeoning demand for luxury homes post-COVID, as indicated by a 61% spike in quarterly profit driven by 'The Dahlias'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

