Baddi's False Cop Crime Spree Unveiled: Arrest Made

A man impersonating a police officer has been arrested in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, after committing a series of robberies. The suspect, Fateh Singh, used police uniforms and tactics to rob victims. Police reported multiple cases and his accomplice remains at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 15-04-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 18:06 IST
Baddi's False Cop Crime Spree Unveiled: Arrest Made
Authorities in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi have apprehended an individual posing as a police officer to execute a string of robberies, as confirmed by officials on Tuesday.

The arrest came following extensive investigations into four recent robberies within the region. Fateh Singh, also known as Prakash Chand from Punjab's Mohali, was taken into custody for his involvement.

According to police, Singh and an accomplice used police uniforms and sound effects to deceive victims. Additional investigations continue as Singh's partner remains at large.

