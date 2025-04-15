Baddi's False Cop Crime Spree Unveiled: Arrest Made

Authorities in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi have apprehended an individual posing as a police officer to execute a string of robberies, as confirmed by officials on Tuesday.

The arrest came following extensive investigations into four recent robberies within the region. Fateh Singh, also known as Prakash Chand from Punjab's Mohali, was taken into custody for his involvement.

According to police, Singh and an accomplice used police uniforms and sound effects to deceive victims. Additional investigations continue as Singh's partner remains at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)