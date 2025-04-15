Left Menu

Glamour Unveiled: Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025 Dazzles Mumbai

Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025 showcased a vibrant convergence of fashion, innovation, and artistry over four days at Mumbai's Fairmont Hotel. With a blend of heritage and futuristic designs, the event featured iconic designers and showstoppers, creating an unforgettable celebration of style, creativity, and individuality in the world of fashion.

Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025 enchanted Mumbai with a dazzling four-day display of fashion at the Fairmont Hotel, offering a vibrant fusion of heritage craftsmanship and modern flair. Designers and showstoppers alike graced the runway, making it an unforgettable experience for fashion enthusiasts.

The event unfolded with a star-studded curtain-raiser by Neeta Lulla, setting the tone with a tribute to India's textile heritage. Notable performances and showcases throughout the days included fashion icons like Milind Soman, Sonakshi Sinha, and Khushi Kapoor, bringing diverse styles from bold modernism to refined bridal couture.

Reflecting on the event's success, Sameer Sainani of The Times of India highlighted the celebration of creativity and self-expression, while Samir A. Nerurkar of Samira Habitats emphasized the seamless blend of fashion and luxury. The week concluded by reinforcing an enduring legacy of innovation and style in India's fashion scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

