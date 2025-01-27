Left Menu

Adani Wilmar's Surging Profits: A Beacon of Success in Edible Oils

Adani Wilmar reported a more than twofold increase in net profit for Q3 2024-25 to Rs 410.93 crore, largely driven by strong edible oil sales. The company's revenue rose to Rs 16,926 crore due to increased gains in market share and expanded rural outreach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 19:50 IST
In a flourishing quarter for Adani Wilmar, the company announced an impressive leap in net profit, reaching Rs 410.93 crore for the December quarter of 2024-25, buoyed by robust sales in the edible oil segment.

The firm's total income surged to Rs 16,926 crore from Rs 12,887 crore a year ago, underscoring substantial growth driven by increased market share in the edible oil domain.

CEO Angshu Mallick highlighted the strategic efforts aiding this success, including expansion in rural coverage and an increase in e-commerce revenue by 41%. With expectations of maintaining momentum in Q4, Adani Wilmar is set on a vibrant growth trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

