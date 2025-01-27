Adani Wilmar's Surging Profits: A Beacon of Success in Edible Oils

In a flourishing quarter for Adani Wilmar, the company announced an impressive leap in net profit, reaching Rs 410.93 crore for the December quarter of 2024-25, buoyed by robust sales in the edible oil segment.

The firm's total income surged to Rs 16,926 crore from Rs 12,887 crore a year ago, underscoring substantial growth driven by increased market share in the edible oil domain.

CEO Angshu Mallick highlighted the strategic efforts aiding this success, including expansion in rural coverage and an increase in e-commerce revenue by 41%. With expectations of maintaining momentum in Q4, Adani Wilmar is set on a vibrant growth trajectory.

