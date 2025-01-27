EU Charts Path to Ease Syria Sanctions Amidst Leadership Change
The European Union aims to ease sanctions on Syria following Bashar al-Assad's ousting, with a reversible roadmap. The previous embargo targeted oil exports and financial channels. New measures, emphasizing energy and transport, will caution the new Syrian leadership to uphold rights and inclusive policies.
The European Union is preparing to ease sanctions on Syria, following the removal of Bashar al-Assad as president by insurgent forces in December. This decision, announced by the bloc's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, comes as EU nations seek a gradual approach to support Syria's recovery while ensuring leverage for compliance with democratic reforms.
The existing EU sanctions target both individuals and economic sectors in Syria, including a crucial ban on oil exports and restrictions on accessing global financial networks. With an insurgent group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, behind the latest changes in leadership, European capitals are reevaluating strategies to encourage positive governance in Damascus.
Diplomats from the EU's 27 countries have recommended swift action to suspend sanctions in specific sectors like energy and transport, aiming to forge positive ties with Syria's new authorities. Detailed technical discussions will proceed to facilitate a reversible sanction suspension, contingent on Syrian compliance with human rights principles.
