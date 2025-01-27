Left Menu

EU Revives Rafah Border Monitoring Mission

The European Union is set to restart its civilian mission to monitor the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced that the EUBAM Rafah mission will be redeployed to support the ceasefire and facilitate medical aid for injured individuals in Gaza.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union is poised to resume its civilian mission at the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt, as confirmed by the bloc's chief of foreign policy, Kaja Kallas, on Monday.

Emphasizing consensus among EU Foreign Ministers, Kallas declared that EUBAM Rafah could play a pivotal role in reinforcing the ceasefire. The decision to redeploy the mission will facilitate the movement of injured individuals from Gaza, allowing them access to essential medical care.

Originally established in 2005, the EU's civilian mission was suspended in June 2007 after Hamas took control of the Gaza Strip. Even while on stand-by, the mission maintains a team comprised of 10 international and eight local staff members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

