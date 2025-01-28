World Bank Employees Face US Visa Hurdles Amid Diplomatic Tensions

The World Bank has issued a travel warning to its Colombian employees, advising them against traveling to the United States. This follows visa restrictions imposed by President Trump, which have already affected three bank staff members, according to insider sources.

The bank's security team reacted after two employees had their G4 visas revoked and were deported shortly after landing in Washington. A third employee was stopped from boarding a flight to the United States. The situation exacerbates existing tensions between the Colombian government and the Trump administration, which came to a head over the weekend.

A temporary agreement was reached late Sunday, averting potential tariffs and sanctions threatened by Trump. In the wake of these incidents, the World Bank is actively negotiating with U.S. government officials to find a resolution. Staff members are preparing for possible additional disruptions as the U.S. administration hints at imposing tariffs on other countries soon, insiders revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)