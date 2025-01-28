Investigation Launched into United Airlines Turbulence Incident

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has commenced an investigation into a United Airlines flight incident that resulted in injuries aboard a plane en route from Lagos, Nigeria, to Washington D.C. The sudden movement of the aircraft occurred while flying in Ivory Coast airspace, leading to passenger and crew injuries. Ivory Coast aviation officials have delegated the inquiry to the NTSB, which plans to release a preliminary report within 30 days.

The aircraft returned safely to Lagos after the unexpected motion, which was compounded by a technical issue, United Airlines reported. The flight, operated with 245 passengers, three pilots, and eight flight attendants, saw four passengers and two crew receive minor injuries treated at a hospital. All were subsequently released.

United Airlines is collaborating with aviation regulators in both the U.S. and Nigeria to ascertain the incident's cause. The airline emphasized its commitment to safety as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)