Prime Minister Modi Launches ‘Utkarsh Odisha’ Business Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday morning to kick off the 'Utkarsh Odisha, Make in Odisha Conclave'.

The high-profile business summit is set to unfold at Janata Maidan with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and several Union ministers joining the opening ceremony.

Anticipated attendance includes 7,500 delegates and top industrialists such as LN Mittal, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anil Agarwal, Karan Adani, Sajjan Jindal, and Naveen Jindal. Modi will also launch the 'Make in Odisha' exhibition, designed to highlight the state's burgeoning industrial ecosystem. Upon conclusion, the Prime Minister is scheduled to depart from Bhubaneswar, heading to Dehradun.

