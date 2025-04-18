Tragic Storm Incident: Woman Killed in Wall Collapse

In a tragic incident, a 66-year-old woman was killed in Bhararla village when a wall collapsed during a violent storm. The victim, Phoolmati, died on the spot after being buried under the debris while checking her farmland tubewell.

According to Station House Officer Ramraj Kushwaha, the incident took place on Thursday evening amid strong winds. The sudden collapse of a nearby wall led to the fatal accident.

The police have sent the body for postmortem, and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Amethi has been informed. Legal proceedings in connection with the incident are currently underway.

