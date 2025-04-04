PM Modi proposes to set up BIMSTEC Chamber of Commerce and organise BIMSTEC Business Summit every year.
PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 04-04-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 11:13 IST
PM Modi proposes to set up BIMSTEC Chamber of Commerce and organise BIMSTEC Business Summit every year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's Push for Reciprocal Tariffs: India Trade Relationship in Focus
Slovakia Eyes India for Strategic Economic Collaboration
Business Sweden Expands: New Office in Mumbai Signals Stronger India-Sweden Trade Relations
SA Hosts Tanzanian Delegation at EPWP Summit to Deepen Regional Cooperation
Vietnam Reduces Tariffs on U.S. Goods to Strengthen Trade Relations