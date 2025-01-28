Innov8 Raises Rs 110 Crore to Propel Coworking Expansion

OYO subsidiary Innov8 has attracted Rs 110 crore in fresh funding, with contributions from notable investors, including the family office of Gauri Khan. The infusion is poised to support the expansion of the company's coworking spaces across India.

Innov8 plans to double its centers to 100 by 2025, using the capital for strategic growth through acquisitions, technology improvements, partnerships, and entering niche markets. The latest funding round saw significant interest, being oversubscribed by 2.7 times, and secured at a valuation of Rs 1,000 crore.

Leading family offices like Mankind Pharma and Rupa Group contributed to 55% of the total funds. Successful expansions in Mumbai and sustained high occupancy rates reinforce Innov8's strategic focus on growth. Its financial stability and long-term sustainable expansion are further solidified by this latest funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)