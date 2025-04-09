BharatPe's Resilient Payments Gains RBI Approval for Online Expansion

BharatPe's Resilient Payments has secured final authorization from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to function as an online payment aggregator, according to an official statement from BharatPe. This approval empowers the firm to provide diverse payment services, leveraging its own payment gateway.

The authorization enables Resilient to intensify its focus on expanding payment solutions to a broader merchant base, particularly across India's tier 2 and 3 cities. Additionally, the company is set to invest in advanced technology infrastructure to support growth sectors.

BharatPe, with its comprehensive merchant network, aims to integrate offline and online commerce under the 'BharatPe X' brand. With this development, Resilient Payments plans to scale a merchant-first payments platform, bringing innovation in digital payment acceptance and management.

(With inputs from agencies.)