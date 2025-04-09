Scientific Coal Mining Set for Expansion in Meghalaya

Meghalaya is on the brink of expanding its scientific coal mining operations, as revealed by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma. On Tuesday, he announced that eleven additional miners are poised to receive permission from the Central authorities to initiate coal extraction using approved scientific methods.

Currently, three miners have already begun coal mining with a focus on safe transportation and adherence to central guidelines. This development marks a significant shift from the controversial rat-hole mining practices, previously banned due to environmental and safety issues.

As mining activities restart in East Jaintia Hills, permissions for more miners will catalyze economic growth in the region, though it comes with a commitment to balancing industrial development with ecological preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)