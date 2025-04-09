Left Menu

Remedium Lifecare Secures BSE Nod for Rights Issue to Fuel Global Expansion

Remedium Lifecare Limited received BSE approval for a rights issue valued at Rs4,919.04 Lakhs, aiming to enhance its financial strength and support strategic goals. The initiative seeks to fund working capital, R&D equipment, and export growth, as seen in its recent Rs182.7 crore UK contract.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-04-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 13:08 IST
Remedium Lifecare Secures BSE Nod for Rights Issue to Fuel Global Expansion
Remedium Lifecare Announces INR 49.19 Cr Rights Issue for Expansion. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Remedium Lifecare Limited, listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE: 539561), has announced a critical approval for its proposed rights issue, signaling a promising boost in its financial and strategic plans. The approval enables the company to attract growth capital from existing shareholders, fortifying its financial structure and fostering key strategic objectives such as manufacturing expansion, advanced product development, and enhanced global market reach.

The company, headquartered in Mumbai, plans to raise Rs4,919.04 Lakhs through this rights issue. Scheduled for Tuesday, April 15, 2025, the issue offers equity shares at Rs1.00 each, totaling 49,19,04,000 shares. Existing shareholders will receive 61 rights equity shares for every 50 shares they currently own. The raised capital will underpin working capital requirements, as well as investment in research and development, and operational scaling.

The move coincides with Remedium's expanding footprint in international markets, notably through a multi-year export agreement with a UK-based pharmaceutical distributor, valued at Rs182.7 crore. Founded in 1988, Remedium Lifecare focuses on API intermediates and specialty chemicals. It leverages quality and compliance as part of its core strategy to lead in India's pharmaceutical space.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025