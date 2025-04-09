Remedium Lifecare Secures BSE Nod for Rights Issue to Fuel Global Expansion

Remedium Lifecare Limited, listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE: 539561), has announced a critical approval for its proposed rights issue, signaling a promising boost in its financial and strategic plans. The approval enables the company to attract growth capital from existing shareholders, fortifying its financial structure and fostering key strategic objectives such as manufacturing expansion, advanced product development, and enhanced global market reach.

The company, headquartered in Mumbai, plans to raise Rs4,919.04 Lakhs through this rights issue. Scheduled for Tuesday, April 15, 2025, the issue offers equity shares at Rs1.00 each, totaling 49,19,04,000 shares. Existing shareholders will receive 61 rights equity shares for every 50 shares they currently own. The raised capital will underpin working capital requirements, as well as investment in research and development, and operational scaling.

The move coincides with Remedium's expanding footprint in international markets, notably through a multi-year export agreement with a UK-based pharmaceutical distributor, valued at Rs182.7 crore. Founded in 1988, Remedium Lifecare focuses on API intermediates and specialty chemicals. It leverages quality and compliance as part of its core strategy to lead in India's pharmaceutical space.

