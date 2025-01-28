Gyaananda School’s Republic Day Extravaganza: A Fusion of Patriotism and Sport

On January 25, Gyaananda School, located in Sector 109 along the Dwarka Expressway, hosted a remarkable day-long event celebrating Republic Day alongside the 10th Season of its signature Howzzat Cricket Tournament. The festivities reflected themes of patriotism, community, and sportsmanship, tying into the Republic Day theme Swarnim Bharat--Virasat aur Vikas, highlighting India's heritage and progress.

The event kicked off with a flag hoisting ceremony led by Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa. Kant, notable for his contributions to public policy, was joined by former cricketer Manoj Prabhakar, badminton champion Vikramaditya Chaufla, and school management, signifying the event's importance and inspirational ambiance.

Cultural programs featuring student performances, speeches, and a compelling street play on road safety captivated attendees, emphasizing community awareness and unity. Following the cultural displays, the Howzzat Cricket Tournament witnessed lively participation, fostering camaraderie and excitement among resident welfare associations and parent teams in a day of spirited matches.

Interactive zones, hobby corners, rides, and diverse food stalls enriched the attendees' experience, underlining the school's commitment to creating memorable and inclusive events. Gyaananda School's celebration not only showcased patriotism but also epitomized holistic development, social awareness, and community bonding, setting a benchmark for educational institutions.

