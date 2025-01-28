Left Menu

SpiceJet Sets Flight Path for Boeing 737 Max Reintegration

SpiceJet will reintegrate a Boeing 737 Max aircraft into operation on January 29, marking a key phase in its fleet restoration. Flying high-demand routes like Jeddah and Riyadh, the airline plans to restore ten planes by mid-April, expanding its network and enhancing cost efficiency.

Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2025 13:05 IST
Domestic budget airline SpiceJet announced plans to reintroduce one of its grounded Boeing 737 Max aircraft into service starting January 29. This marks a significant phase in its fleet restoration strategy, aimed at enhancing operational capacity and market reach.

The first plane is scheduled to begin service on high-demand routes, particularly targeting Jeddah and Riyadh markets. This move is part of a broader strategy to re-integrate a total of ten aircraft by mid-April, including four Boeing 737 Max planes, the company stated.

Since October, SpiceJet has added 10 aircraft to its fleet, expanding its network by over 60 new flights. The airline has partnered with StandardAero Inc and CFM International, Inc, to support this initiative, foreseeing considerable cost savings and improved aircraft utilization through the use of fuel-efficient planes.

