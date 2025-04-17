Man-Eater Neutralized: Capture of the Chandrapur Tiger

A tiger that claimed the lives of two individuals and injured two more in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district has been captured, a senior forest official reported. The incident emphasizes ongoing efforts to lower man-animal conflicts in the region.

The 15-year-old male tiger, designated as T-3, was located in compartment No. 152 of the Chichkheda beat within the Bramhapuri forest division. Swift action led to the animal being tranquilized via a dart.

Following its capture, the tiger will be transported to the Gorewada animal rescue centre in Nagpur. Authorities view this as a critical move toward reducing future encounters between humans and wildlife.

