Man-Eater Neutralized: Capture of the Chandrapur Tiger
In Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, a tiger responsible for killing two individuals and injuring two others was captured. The 15-year-old tiger, identified as T-3, was tranquilized and is slated to be relocated to the Gorewada animal rescue centre in Nagpur as part of ongoing efforts to mitigate man-animal conflicts.
A tiger that claimed the lives of two individuals and injured two more in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district has been captured, a senior forest official reported. The incident emphasizes ongoing efforts to lower man-animal conflicts in the region.
The 15-year-old male tiger, designated as T-3, was located in compartment No. 152 of the Chichkheda beat within the Bramhapuri forest division. Swift action led to the animal being tranquilized via a dart.
Following its capture, the tiger will be transported to the Gorewada animal rescue centre in Nagpur. Authorities view this as a critical move toward reducing future encounters between humans and wildlife.
