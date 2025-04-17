Mumbai Indians Opt to Bowl in Crucial IPL Clash Against Sunrisers Hyderabad
In a decisive IPL 2025 matchup, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He provided reassurance on Jasprit Bumrah's health, stating the bowler is fit to play. Both teams look to improve their standings with two wins and four losses each.
In a pivotal encounter in the Indian Premier League 2025, Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday. Pandya also addressed concerns about star bowler Jasprit Bumrah, assuring the media, "He (Bumrah) is fine. We don't need to worry about Jasprit Bumrah; if he's not fit, he wouldn't have been here."
With dew expected to play a significant role, Pandya opted to bowl first, a strategic decision influenced by conditions at the Wankhede Stadium. No changes were made to the playing XI as Pandya emphasized the team's readiness to adapt the batting order according to the game situation. Meanwhile, SRH captain praised the pitch conditions but remained wary about the challenges posed by dew and the dry Hyderabad venues which won't favor reverse swing.
Both teams are striving to elevate their standings, each having two wins and four defeats in their last six outings. The points table currently separates the two sides only by net run rate. SRH's lineup includes key players like Pat Cummins and Ishan Kishan, whereas MI's squad boasts talents like Suryakumar Yadav and Trent Boult. (ANI)
