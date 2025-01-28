Left Menu

Thai PM Set to Visit China: Key Agenda Highlights

Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will be visiting China from February 5 to 8. Discussions will focus on addressing online financial scams, enhancing tourism, and tackling pollution. The visit aims to strengthen ties between the two countries and address pressing bilateral issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 28-01-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 13:25 IST
Paetongtarn Shinawatra
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra announced plans to visit China from February 5 to 8, with a primary focus on several pressing issues.

The discussions will include the growing threat of online financial scams, improvements in tourism cooperation, and strategies to combat pollution.

Paetongtarn aims to bolster diplomatic relations with China while tackling these challenges during her visit.

