Iran's New Ariel Power: The Sukhoi Deal
The Kremlin has not commented on a claim by an Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander about Iran purchasing Sukhoi-35 fighter jets from Russia. Commander Ali Shadmani announced the acquisition without revealing the number of jets or their delivery status. The two nations aim to strengthen military-technical cooperation under their strategic partnership agreement.
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin on Tuesday chose not to comment on a revelation by a high-ranking commander in Iran's Revolutionary Guards, who stated that Tehran had acquired Sukhoi-35 fighter jets from Russia. Commander Ali Shadmani made this announcement on Monday, marking the first acknowledgment of the purchase. However, he did not disclose the quantity of jets involved or whether any have been delivered yet.
This development is part of a broader strategic alliance between Iran and Russia. On January 17, the two countries signed a comprehensive partnership agreement with a focus on enhancing military-technical collaborations.
The Iranian-Russian relationship continues to evolve, and the recent jet purchase could signify stronger military ties and shared strategic interests between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Taiwan Exposes China's Espionage Tactics Targeting Military and Elections
Building Bridges: Chinese Military to Visit Japan for Enhanced Cooperation
Iran's Military Expands Arsenal with Advanced Drone Delivery
India Maintains Winter Military Presence Along Chinese Border
Kremlin Highlights Security Guarantees in Russia-Ukraine Conflict Talks