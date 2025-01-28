Left Menu

Iran's New Ariel Power: The Sukhoi Deal

The Kremlin has not commented on a claim by an Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander about Iran purchasing Sukhoi-35 fighter jets from Russia. Commander Ali Shadmani announced the acquisition without revealing the number of jets or their delivery status. The two nations aim to strengthen military-technical cooperation under their strategic partnership agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-01-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 15:04 IST
Iran's New Ariel Power: The Sukhoi Deal
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin on Tuesday chose not to comment on a revelation by a high-ranking commander in Iran's Revolutionary Guards, who stated that Tehran had acquired Sukhoi-35 fighter jets from Russia. Commander Ali Shadmani made this announcement on Monday, marking the first acknowledgment of the purchase. However, he did not disclose the quantity of jets involved or whether any have been delivered yet.

This development is part of a broader strategic alliance between Iran and Russia. On January 17, the two countries signed a comprehensive partnership agreement with a focus on enhancing military-technical collaborations.

The Iranian-Russian relationship continues to evolve, and the recent jet purchase could signify stronger military ties and shared strategic interests between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025