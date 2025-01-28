Iran's New Ariel Power: The Sukhoi Deal

The Kremlin on Tuesday chose not to comment on a revelation by a high-ranking commander in Iran's Revolutionary Guards, who stated that Tehran had acquired Sukhoi-35 fighter jets from Russia. Commander Ali Shadmani made this announcement on Monday, marking the first acknowledgment of the purchase. However, he did not disclose the quantity of jets involved or whether any have been delivered yet.

This development is part of a broader strategic alliance between Iran and Russia. On January 17, the two countries signed a comprehensive partnership agreement with a focus on enhancing military-technical collaborations.

The Iranian-Russian relationship continues to evolve, and the recent jet purchase could signify stronger military ties and shared strategic interests between the two nations.

