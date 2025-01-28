Left Menu

V-Guard's Steady Climb Amid Challenges

V-Guard Industries Ltd reported a 3.4% increase in net profit for the December quarter. While demand for wires struggled due to commodity fluctuations, the electronics segment showed strong performance. The company's revenue rose by 8.86%, yet higher A&P spending influenced the bottom line.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 16:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Electrical goods manufacturer V-Guard Industries Ltd has announced a 3.4% rise in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 60.22 crore for the December quarter. This marks an improvement from the Rs 58.24 crore recorded in the same period last year.

The company's revenue from operations climbed 8.86% to Rs 1,274.08 crore, compared to Rs 1,165.39 crore in the previous fiscal's corresponding quarter. Total expenses, however, saw an increase of 9.43%, amounting to Rs 1,195.34 crore.

Managing Director Mithun K Chittilappilly highlighted a robust performance in the electronics segment, which contributed to an 8.9% YoY increase in topline for the quarter. Despite challenges, especially in wire demand due to commodity price fluctuations, non-south regions showed resilience with a 16% revenue growth. Additionally, the company's A&P spending impacted the bottom line. K Chittilappilly, Chairman Emeritus, plans to step down by March 31, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

