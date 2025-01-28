V-Guard's Steady Climb Amid Challenges

Electrical goods manufacturer V-Guard Industries Ltd has announced a 3.4% rise in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 60.22 crore for the December quarter. This marks an improvement from the Rs 58.24 crore recorded in the same period last year.

The company's revenue from operations climbed 8.86% to Rs 1,274.08 crore, compared to Rs 1,165.39 crore in the previous fiscal's corresponding quarter. Total expenses, however, saw an increase of 9.43%, amounting to Rs 1,195.34 crore.

Managing Director Mithun K Chittilappilly highlighted a robust performance in the electronics segment, which contributed to an 8.9% YoY increase in topline for the quarter. Despite challenges, especially in wire demand due to commodity price fluctuations, non-south regions showed resilience with a 16% revenue growth. Additionally, the company's A&P spending impacted the bottom line. K Chittilappilly, Chairman Emeritus, plans to step down by March 31, 2025.

