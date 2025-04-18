Left Menu

Progress in Kremlin's Peace Talks Amid Complications

The Kremlin reported progress in peace talks about the Ukraine conflict, though discussions with the United States remain complex. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized Russia's commitment to resolving the conflict, protecting its interests, and maintaining open dialogue.

The Kremlin announced on Friday a promising advancement in negotiations concerning a peace settlement to halt the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Despite this, discussions with the United States have proven to be intricate and challenging.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov acknowledged the complexity of these diplomatic communications, attributing it to the sensitive nature of the subject. He reiterated Russia's dedication to finding a resolution that aligns with its national interests.

Peskov underscored that Russia remains committed to open dialogues as a path towards conflict resolution, maintaining its position of ensuring its interests while aiming to build peace.

