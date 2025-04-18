Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Family: Mother's Desperate Act Shocks Community

A woman ended her life after allegedly killing her two sons with a coconut-cutting knife. The elder son was dead at the scene, while the younger was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries. A suicide note revealed emotional turmoil linked to her relationship with her husband.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-04-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 15:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 35-year-old woman allegedly used a knife intended for cutting coconuts to fatally attack her two sons before taking her own life by jumping from their apartment building.

The elder son, aged 11, was discovered lifeless in a pool of blood, while the younger son, aged 9, was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition but succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter.

According to the authorities, a seven-page suicide note found on the scene indicated that the woman was in a state of emotional distress and harbored deep-seated anger toward her husband, with reports hinting at health challenges faced by the family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

