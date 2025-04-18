Tragedy Strikes Family: Mother's Desperate Act Shocks Community

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 35-year-old woman allegedly used a knife intended for cutting coconuts to fatally attack her two sons before taking her own life by jumping from their apartment building.

The elder son, aged 11, was discovered lifeless in a pool of blood, while the younger son, aged 9, was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition but succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter.

According to the authorities, a seven-page suicide note found on the scene indicated that the woman was in a state of emotional distress and harbored deep-seated anger toward her husband, with reports hinting at health challenges faced by the family.

