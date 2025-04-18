Earnings Season to Test Investors Amid Trade Turmoil

The upcoming slew of U.S. company earnings will scrutinize an already volatile stock market, disrupted by recent sweeping U.S. trade policies targeting the global economy.

Key corporations such as Tesla and Alphabet are on investors' radar, especially following substantial tariff alterations. With fluctuations causing market volatility, stakeholders remain apprehensive.

Amidst these economic fluctuations and fears of a recession, as highlighted by financial analysts, the outlook for U.S. profit growth has contracted, signaling further scrutiny as companies begin reporting results in an unstable environment.

