BJP's Crackdown on Illegal Loudspeakers in Mulund: A Protest for Quiet

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya led a protest in Mumbai's Mulund area demanding the removal of illegal loudspeakers from mosques, citing noise pollution concerns. He highlighted court and police directives to address the issue and warned of action against those obstructing their removal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-04-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 15:30 IST
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya spearheaded a protest in Mumbai's Mulund district on Friday, demanding the dismantling of illegal loudspeakers from various mosques, arguing they exacerbate noise pollution.

Somaiya underscored existing court mandates and police directives advocating for the removal of these loudspeakers, cautioning potential protests against non-compliant police stations.

He accused AIMIM and Shiv Sena (UBT) politicians of hindering enforcement efforts and vowed to ensure legal repercussions for any opposition. Local MLA Mihit Kotecha joined the protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

