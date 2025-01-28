Cipla's Q3 Net Profit Surges by 48.73% on Global Growth
Cipla reported a 48.73% increase in consolidated net profit for Q3 2024. The growth was attributed to improved performance across various markets, despite challenges in the US. The company's revenue rose to Rs 7,072.97 crore, driven by a mix of operational efficiencies and market strategies.
- Country:
- India
Drug major Cipla announced an impressive 48.73% surge in consolidated net profit for the third quarter ending December 31, 2024. The company attributes this growth to significant gains across all its markets, despite facing supply challenges in the US.
Cipla's revenue from operations climbed to Rs 7,072.97 crore, compared to Rs 6,603.81 crore in the same period last year. "In Q3FY25, we delivered growth across all our geographies," stated Umang Vohra, Cipla MD and Global CEO. He highlighted a revenue growth of 8% over the previous year, achieving the highest-ever EBITDA margin of 28.1%, thanks to operational efficiencies.
The company also announced the promotion of Achin Gupta to Global Chief Operating Officer, effective February 1. Cipla shares closed 2.16% higher at Rs 1,426.10 on the BSE.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Asia Markets Edge Down Amid Rising Treasury Yields and Oil Prices
Markets Tumble as Dollar Peaks and Oil Prices Surge Amid Economic Uncertainty
China and Hong Kong Markets Slide Amid U.S.-China Yield Gap
Bears Continue to Rule: Indian Stock Markets Witness Sharp Decline
Global Markets React: The Impact of U.S. Policies and Trade Balances