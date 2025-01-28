Left Menu

Cipla's Q3 Net Profit Surges by 48.73% on Global Growth

Cipla reported a 48.73% increase in consolidated net profit for Q3 2024. The growth was attributed to improved performance across various markets, despite challenges in the US. The company's revenue rose to Rs 7,072.97 crore, driven by a mix of operational efficiencies and market strategies.

Drug major Cipla announced an impressive 48.73% surge in consolidated net profit for the third quarter ending December 31, 2024. The company attributes this growth to significant gains across all its markets, despite facing supply challenges in the US.

Cipla's revenue from operations climbed to Rs 7,072.97 crore, compared to Rs 6,603.81 crore in the same period last year. "In Q3FY25, we delivered growth across all our geographies," stated Umang Vohra, Cipla MD and Global CEO. He highlighted a revenue growth of 8% over the previous year, achieving the highest-ever EBITDA margin of 28.1%, thanks to operational efficiencies.

The company also announced the promotion of Achin Gupta to Global Chief Operating Officer, effective February 1. Cipla shares closed 2.16% higher at Rs 1,426.10 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

