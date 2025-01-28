Left Menu

Bosch's Strategic Maneuvers Amid Profit Decline

Bosch reported a 12% decline in net profit for Q3 2024, amounting to Rs 458 crore, despite revenue growth. The firm is expanding into advanced automotive components and transferring part of its Building Technologies division to Keenfinity India. Bosch's strategic market awareness is evident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 17:36 IST
Bosch's Strategic Maneuvers Amid Profit Decline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Auto components giant Bosch has reported a consolidated net profit decline of 12% for the third quarter ending December 31, 2024, totaling Rs 458 crore. This is a drop from the Rs 518 crore recorded during the same period last fiscal year.

Despite the profit dip, Bosch experienced a revenue increase from operations, rising to Rs 4,466 crore in this quarter compared to the year-ago period's Rs 4,205 crore, according to their regulatory filing.

Managing Director Guruprasad Mudlapur highlighted that Bosch's growth was driven by advanced automotive components and solutions tailored to customers. The strategic transfer of the Video, Access and Intrusion, and Communication systems business to Keenfinity India, valued at minimum Rs 595 crore, marks a global realignment of Bosch's Building Technologies division.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025