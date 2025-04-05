Left Menu

Lewis Hamilton's Challenging Season: Navigating New Horizons with Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time F1 champion, faces a challenging start with Ferrari, winless in the 2025 season's opening races. Despite high expectations, he remains optimistic, citing a new culture and team adjustment. Hamilton demonstrated speed in practice at the Japanese Grand Prix, showing potential for improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Suzuka | Updated: 05-04-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 10:38 IST
Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, known for his record 105 race victories, is experiencing a challenging season with Ferrari. As he adapts to his new team, Hamilton finds himself aiming for more measured goals, having not clinched a win in the first two races of 2025.

Despite high expectations, Hamilton remains realistic about the transition period required to synergize with Ferrari. "I'm coming into a new culture," he stated ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix, emphasizing the importance of time in developing a successful rapport.

Hamilton's performance in Saturday's practice, where he was among the fastest, showcases the potential for progress. As preparations continue for the Japanese Grand Prix at the prestigious Suzuka Circuit, Hamilton maintains faith in his team, dismissing notions of doubt regarding their future successes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

