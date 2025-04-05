Left Menu

Deadly IED Blast Claims Villager's Life in Chhattisgarh

A villager in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur was killed by a Naxal-planted IED while collecting forest materials. Another villager suffered severe injuries. The rising encounters with lethal traps have prompted intensified IED detection efforts by local police. Meanwhile, two Naxals were neutralized in a police encounter in Madhya Pradesh.

Representative Image-Security personnel in Chhattisgarh (Source:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh, a villager lost his life and another sustained critical injuries after stepping on an improvised explosive device (IED) allegedly placed by Naxalites, officials disclosed on Saturday. The incident occurred when the villagers ventured into the forest for materials to craft brooms.

The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Usendi, while the injured, Ramlal Korram, is receiving medical attention for wounds to his throat and neck. The tragic event unfolded between Jadda and Markud villages, leaving the local community in Kanagaon, the victims' hometown, in shock and mourning.

Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar highlighted a disturbing rise in such incidents, with similar fatalities previously reported. In response, the police have launched targeted IED detection campaigns, having seized 15 explosive devices this year. Concurrently, two Naxals with bounties on their heads were recently neutralized by security forces in Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

