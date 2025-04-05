Left Menu

Haryana's Political Landscape: Controversies and Developments

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticizes Congress for past policies while highlighting Prime Minister Modi's role in development. Saini discusses new reservations for backward classes and the upcoming inauguration of projects by Modi. He emphasizes pride for Haryana as a new airport and development projects unfold.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has slammed the Congress party for engaging in what he describes as appeasement politics, specifically referencing the Waqf Act introduced in 2013. Saini claims that the act has been detrimental, causing losses to the Waqf board and the Muslim community and argues that the current government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is rectifying those alleged wrongs.

On April 14, Prime Minister Modi is set to visit Haryana to mark Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti with the inauguration of various development projects, including the launch of air travel services from Hisar Airport. Saini has expressed his pride in these developments, highlighting Hisar's new airport as a milestone for the state. He acknowledges Modi's commitment to advancing India as a developed nation.

Amid these announcements, CM Saini participated in religious observances at the Prachin Shree Kali Mata Mandir during Navaratri, indicating his prayers for the state's prosperity. Additionally, Saini confirmed the state's decision to extend reservations to backward classes within Panchayats and urban local bodies. This move follows growing demand for increased reservation limits within Haryana, a decision reinforced during a community civic felicitation event.

