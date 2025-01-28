Left Menu

Business Leaders Advocate for Comprehensive Tax Reforms Ahead of India's Budget 2025-26

Ahead of India's Union Budget 2025-26 presentation, a FICCI survey reveals a major demand for revisiting direct tax structures to enhance consumption and economic growth. Participants emphasize the need for clear tax policies, support for green technologies, public capital expenditure, and reforms for ease of business.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 17:48 IST
Business Leaders Advocate for Comprehensive Tax Reforms Ahead of India's Budget 2025-26
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of India's Union Budget 2025-26, industry leaders have strongly advocated for a comprehensive review of the direct tax framework. The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) survey showed a majority supporting changes to tax slabs and rates to increase consumer demand and spur growth.

The survey, which gathered insights from over 150 diverse sector companies between December and January, underscores a hopeful sentiment toward the Indian economy, projecting a GDP growth of 6.5-6.9% in the next financial year. Participants urged a strong policy focus on simplifying tax regimes, supporting green technology development, incentivizing renewables, and modernizing compliance through digitization.

Moreover, the survey highlighted a call for addressing issues such as tax certainty, custom duty inversion, and rationalizing TDS provisions. An amnesty scheme under customs gained support, with over half the participants in favor. Additionally, sustaining public capital expenditure and implementing reforms for doing business remain key points of interest, with a projected 15% increase in capital expenditure allocation anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025