Honda Races to The Top Spot in India's Two-Wheeler Market

Honda Motor Co Ltd is accelerating its efforts to dominate the Indian two-wheeler market, targeting the coveted number one position currently held by Hero MotoCorp. The Japanese automotive giant plans to achieve this through an extensive product lineup that includes scooters and electric vehicles (EVs).

The company is further enhancing its presence by strategizing to capture the largest market share in India's electric two-wheeler segment. To support this goal, Honda is investing in a dedicated electric two-wheeler production plant set to commence operations in 2028.

With a solid dealer and service network of 6,000 spread across India, Honda aims to meet the diverse needs of varying customer income levels. Additionally, the company is advancing initiatives in India, such as production automation and leveraging local suppliers, to drive its growth in the competitive market.

(With inputs from agencies.)