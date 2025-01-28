Bajaj Auto's Export Surge Boosts Profit Margins

Bajaj Auto's financial performance in the third quarter of 2024 showcased a significant uptick in profitability, driven primarily by booming exports. The company announced an 8% rise in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 2,196 crore compared to Rs 2,033 crore in the same period last year.

Despite facing challenges in the domestic market, where sales dipped by 9%, the company managed to leverage international markets effectively, with exports soaring by 22%. Total sales volume increased marginally by 2%, reflecting solid performance in overseas markets.

Financially sound, Bajaj Auto maintains a robust balance sheet with surplus funds exceeding Rs 15,001 crore. The capital allocation includes significant investments in its financing subsidiary and ongoing capital expenditures. On the stock market, Bajaj Auto shares experienced a slight uptick, closing at Rs 8,421.80 on the BSE.

