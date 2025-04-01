Left Menu

Honda Cars India Sees 2% Rise in Domestic Sales Amid Export Decline

Honda Cars India reported a 2% year-on-year increase in domestic sales for March, despite a decline in exports. Total sales for FY25 were 1,26,151 units. Vice President Kunal Behl emphasized the challenge of creating demand, but remained optimistic about future results.

  • Country:
  • India

Honda Cars India announced on Tuesday a 2% year-on-year increase in its domestic sales, totaling 7,228 units in March. This is a slight improvement from the 7,071 units sold to dealers in March of last year.

Despite the uptick domestically, the automaker experienced a decline in exports, with 4,656 units sent abroad last month, compared to 6,860 units in March of the previous year. Overall, the company recorded total sales of 1,26,151 units for FY25, up from 1,24,173 units in FY24.

Kunal Behl, Vice President of Honda Cars India, stated that the sales performance reflects the tough business environment. However, he noted positive results in export volumes, particularly with the strong performance of the Elevate model in Japan. Behl remains hopeful for continued success despite challenges in new demand creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

