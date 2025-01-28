Mumbai Airport Transformation: T1 Redevelopment To Boost Capacity

The Mumbai airport is gearing up for a major transformation as Terminal 1 is slated for demolition and redevelopment, according to a statement from the Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) on Tuesday. The redevelopment begins this November in a bid to increase passenger capacity dramatically.

The ambitious project, overseen by MIAL under the management of Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), is scheduled to finish by the 2028-29 fiscal year. This redevelopment promises to boost passenger capacity by an impressive 42%, accommodating up to 20 million passengers annually.

To manage the interim capacity gap caused by the extensive construction, Terminal 2 and the newly developed Navi Mumbai International Airport, also an Adani initiative, will absorb the additional traffic. The upcoming enhancements focus on advancing Mumbai's status on the global aviation stage, stated AAHL Director Jeet Adani.

(With inputs from agencies.)