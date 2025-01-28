Jindal's Bold Vision: Transforming Odisha with Massive Investment

Jindal Steel & Power is set to boost Odisha's industrial sector by investing an additional Rs 70,000 crore over the coming years, according to an announcement by Chairman Naveen Jindal during the 'Utkarsh Odisha-Make In Odisha Conclave'.

Jindal aims to establish Odisha as a global industrial hub while enhancing the quality of life for its residents. This investment will significantly impact local growth and uplift thousands of families. The firm is considering a new steel plant in Keonjhar to align with the state leadership's vision.

Recognized for their pioneering coal gasification plant in Angul, the company's current steel production capacity is set to expand from 6-MTPA to 12-MTPA, with plans to reach 25.2 MTPA by 2030, positioning it as the world's leading green steel producer.

(With inputs from agencies.)