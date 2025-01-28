Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's Carbon Credit Committee: A Step Towards Sustainable Revenue

The Himachal Pradesh government has established a Carbon Credit Committee to investigate the carbon market and generate additional revenue. Led by the Additional Chief Secretary, Forests, the committee will study carbon markets, identify projects, provide policy recommendations, and engage with both national and international carbon standards.

Updated: 28-01-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 19:20 IST
The Himachal Pradesh government has taken a proactive step towards capitalizing on the carbon market by forming a Carbon Credit Committee. The committee aims to explore diverse aspects of the market to ensure the state capitalizes on this growing financial opportunity.

Under the stewardship of the Additional Chief Secretary, Forests, this ten-member committee is tasked with conducting a comprehensive study of existing national and international carbon markets. This initiative, according to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, aims to boost the state's capability in developing and deploying carbon credit projects efficiently.

In addition to identifying potential projects, the committee will offer strategic recommendations for optimizing benefits through carbon credits. It seeks to align government programs with successful strategies and practices from other states, assist in crafting climate policies, and engage with project stakeholders from developers to traders, in framing effective procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

