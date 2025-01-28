Left Menu

Zepto Returns to India: A Pioneering Move in Startup Ecosystem

Quick commerce company Zepto completed a reverse flip from Singapore to India, becoming an Indian parent entity ahead of its IPO. CEO Aadit Palicha highlighted this as a milestone for Indian startups, showcasing confidence in local capital markets. CFO Ramesh Bafna praised this move as a 'GharWapasi' template.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 20:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Zepto, a quick commerce firm, has shifted its parent entity from Singapore to India, marking a strategic milestone before its anticipated IPO. The reverse merger, approved by both Singaporean courts and the National Company Law Tribunal of India, underscores the company's long-term commitment to the Indian capital market.

CEO Aadit Palicha described this development as transformative for the Indian startup landscape. He expressed pride in the Zepto team's innovative and decisive handling of the process, highlighting the potential for increased shareholder benefits with the firm's new Indian domicile.

CFO Ramesh Bafna acknowledged the landmark achievement on LinkedIn, labeling it a 'GharWapasi' template that could encourage a wave of startups to tap into India's robust capital markets. Zepto's revenues soared to Rs 4,454 crore in FY24, with a slight reduction in losses, indicating a promising financial trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

