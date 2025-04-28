Left Menu

Ex-Postmaster Jailed for Rs 30 Lakh Fraud

A special CBI court in Jabalpur sentenced former sub-postmaster Vishal Kumar Ahirwar to five years of rigorous imprisonment for fraudulently withdrawing Rs 30 lakh from customer accounts. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 36,000. The fraud occurred between 2016 and 2019 at Bina Bajaria Sub Post-Office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 28-04-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:03 IST
A special CBI court in Jabalpur has sentenced Vishal Kumar Ahirwar, a former sub-postmaster in Sagar district, to five years of rigorous imprisonment. Ahirwar was found guilty of fraudulently withdrawing Rs 30 lakh from multiple customer accounts.

The verdict was delivered by Special Judge Rupesh Kumar Gupta, who also fined Ahirwar Rs 36,000. The fraud dates back nine years, according to prosecutor Sanjay Kumar Upadhyay.

The Central Bureau of Investigation filed a case against Ahirwar in November 2022, alleging he misused his position to profit personally, causing a wrongful loss to the government. The accused was formally charged in June 2023.

