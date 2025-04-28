Ex-Postmaster Jailed for Rs 30 Lakh Fraud

A special CBI court in Jabalpur has sentenced Vishal Kumar Ahirwar, a former sub-postmaster in Sagar district, to five years of rigorous imprisonment. Ahirwar was found guilty of fraudulently withdrawing Rs 30 lakh from multiple customer accounts.

The verdict was delivered by Special Judge Rupesh Kumar Gupta, who also fined Ahirwar Rs 36,000. The fraud dates back nine years, according to prosecutor Sanjay Kumar Upadhyay.

The Central Bureau of Investigation filed a case against Ahirwar in November 2022, alleging he misused his position to profit personally, causing a wrongful loss to the government. The accused was formally charged in June 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)